Scunthorpe United set to build new stadium
Scunthorpe United is planning to build a new stadium and training ground, the club has confirmed.
New owner David Hilton told supporters at a fans' forum that he hoped to move from Glanford Park within two years.
Two plots of land adjacent to each other in the town centre are being acquired by the club.
In a statement, the club said that contactors and architects had been contacted about the development.
The club said that if planning permission was given there could be shops as part of the development "to help fund the new stadium".
Iron supporter Ryan Middleton, who was at the meeting, said "there were no details provided".
“He [David Hilton] did say he had pre-drawings, but he didn’t release that to the fans.
“There was a question about the capacity, but that didn’t really get answered.
"He did say he was hoping to start on the ground next spring, so we’ll see if that comes to fruition."
The club added that the land for the training ground had already been acquired, but did not reveal the location.
United played their first match at their current Glanford Park ground in 1988.
The club lost its league status in 2022 and after a second relegation this season will now play in the National League North.
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire described the ambition to play the first match within two years as "tight but not impossible".
“If the council are onboard then there is no reason why that can’t be achieved,” he said.
"So provided you’ve got the boxes ticked in terms of being able to build the stadium.
"Then it’s a case of putting together the materials, the labour and the overheads into a package, getting a construction partner onboard who is willing A to tender for the project and B can do it quickly and take it from there."
