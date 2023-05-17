Ashling Murphy murder trial postponed until October

The trial of a man accused of murdering Irish teacher Ashling Murphy almost a year and a half ago has been postponed.

Ms Murphy, who was 23, was fatally assaulted while jogging near Tullamore, County Offaly, in January, 2022.

Jozef Puska, from Lynally Grove, Mucklagh in County Offaly, was due go on trial for her murder next month.

But it has been moved back to October to give the prosecution time to respond to an expert report submitted by Mr Puska's defence lawyers.

The 32-year-old defendant attended the pre-trial hearing at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on Tuesday.