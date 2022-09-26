R﻿esidents in a Leicestershire town are to be offered expert advice on debt management and cooking on a budget at a "Cost of living" event organised by the borough council.

R﻿epresentatives from Citizens Advice, the British Red Cross and local food bank groups will be at The Meeting Centre in Hinckley on Saturday afternoon.

H﻿inckley and Bosworth Borough Council said the event had been prompted by a rise in people requesting extra help with soaring costs.

C﻿ooking demonstrations, children's activities and free refreshments will also form part of the session.