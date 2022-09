Residents in a Leicestershire town are to be offered expert advice on debt management and cooking on a budget at a "Cost of living" event organised by the borough council.

Representatives from Citizens Advice, the British Red Cross and local food bank groups will be at The Meeting Centre in Hinckley on Saturday afternoon.

Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council said the event had been prompted by a rise in people requesting extra help with soaring costs.

Cooking demonstrations, children's activities and free refreshments will also form part of the session.