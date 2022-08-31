Lorry and car crash shuts A47 in both directions
A stretch of the A47 in Leicestershire has been shut in both directions after a crash between a lorry and a car.
Emergency services were called to the crash, near Skeffington, at 10:58 BST on Wednesday.
Leicestershire Police said the road was closed between the junctions with the B6047 and Skeffington Glebe Road.
A force spokesperson said details about any casualties were not yet available and diversions have been put in place, external.
The road is expected to be closed for "a number of hours", the force's roads policing unit added, external.
East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.