A stretch of the A47 in Leicestershire has been shut in both directions after a crash between a lorry and a car.

Emergency services were called to the crash, near Skeffington, at 10:58 BST on Wednesday.

Leicestershire Police said the road was closed between the junctions with the B6047 and Skeffington Glebe Road.

A force spokesperson said details about any casualties were not yet available and diversions have been put in place, external.