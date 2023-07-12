Benches have been set on fire, lights smashed and graffiti sprayed on walls at a town's community area.

The council is working with police and CCTV operators after repeated vandalism at The Canopies in Redditch, Worcestershire.

New plants were pulled out of beds and some were stolen in the latest act of vandalism over the weekend.

CCTV cameras will be used to try to discourage future vandalism, a spokesperson said.