Vandals repeatedly target town's event space
At a glance
Vandals will not be allowed to "ruin" a community event space, a council says
The Canopies in Redditch has been targeted several times over the past few months
Benches have been set on fire, lights smashed and plants ripped from flowerbeds
Police are aware and CCTV cameras will be used to try to stop future vandalism, the borough council says
- Published
Benches have been set on fire, lights smashed and graffiti sprayed on walls at a town's community area.
The council is working with police and CCTV operators after repeated vandalism at The Canopies in Redditch, Worcestershire.
New plants were pulled out of beds and some were stolen in the latest act of vandalism over the weekend.
CCTV cameras will be used to try to discourage future vandalism, a spokesperson said.
The continual vandalism is "very disheartening", councillor Lucy Harrison said.
"We will not allow such acts to ruin this for the wider community."
The Canopies in Market Place was designed to be the town's "pocket park" with planters added in May to mural walls and seating areas.
The space has been used to host events by Digbeth Dining Club and is due to host the Redditch Eastern Festival later this year.
Some of the plants removed at the weekend were salvaged and West Mercia Police have been informed, the council added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external