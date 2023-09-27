Work is under way on a major £16.4m upgrade of a dual carriageway between Leicester and Nottingham.

Almost six miles (9.6km) of the A46, from Six Hills to Widmerpool, will be reconstructed with the aim of making the road safer and increasing its lifespan.

National Highways said a contraflow system would be in place until March while the "urgent repairs" were carried out.

Sections of the road will close in both directions from 20:00 BST to 06:00 for three weeks, seven days a week, in the first of six stages until 15 October.