Investigation after man found unconscious in street
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in a Leicester street, prompting a police investigation.
Officers remain at the scene in Tudor Road, with a cordon in place between Paget Road and Battenberg Road.
The force were called shortly before 02:20 GMT on Wednesday after the man was treated by paramedics.
He remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Leicestershire Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.