Investigation after man found unconscious in street

Tudor Road between Paget Road and Battenberg RoadGoogle

A cordon is in place in Tudor Road between Paget Road and Battenberg Road

A man has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in a Leicester street, prompting a police investigation.

Officers remain at the scene in Tudor Road, with a cordon in place between Paget Road and Battenberg Road.

The force were called shortly before 02:20 GMT on Wednesday after the man was treated by paramedics.

He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Leicestershire Police has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

