A woman was injured during a carjacking outside a Huddersfield park, police have said.

She was dragged out of her black Audi A3 on Park Drive, next to Greenhead Park, shortly before 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The robber, described as a white male, about 5ft 6in tall and wearing dark clothing, then fled in the car, according to West Yorkshire Police.

Witnesses are asked to contact officers.