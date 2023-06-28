Attempted murder charge after woman hurt
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was seriously injured in south Devon.
The victim, in her 50s, was found in Church Street, Paignton, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.
She is in a critical but stable condition in hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Christopher Allwood, 60, of Roundham Road, Paignton, was arrested and, after a hearing at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court, is now due before Exeter Crown Court in July.
