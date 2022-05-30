A deep clean is to be carried out in order to allow a Borders nursery to reopen after it was shut due to a suspected E. coli O157 outbreak.

Cherrytrees Nursery in Hawick was closed earlier this month after a number of children were affected.

NHS Borders said that thanks to the swift action of people who could have been exposed to the infection it was in the process of issuing clearance letters.

It means that staff who had been excluded from work will be able to return and the site should be able to reopen after the deep clean.

The health board said details of the reopening would be communicated directly from the nursery to parents and carers.

Environmental health staff visited the site last week and said they were satisfied with practices at the facility.

NHS Borders thanked everyone affected by the outbreak for their co-operation in helping to contain the spread of the infection.