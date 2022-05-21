Garda Memorial Day held in Dublin Castle

A ceremony has taken place in Dublin Castle to commemorate all members of An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) who have died in the line of duty.

A total of 89 officers have lost their lives while in working in the service of the state since the force was formed 100 years ago.

The Garda Memorial Day is usually held on an annual basis, but it did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.