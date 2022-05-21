Garda Memorial Day held in Dublin Castle
At a glance
An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) has held its Annual Garda Memorial Day in Dublin Castle.
The event pays tribute to officers who have died in the line of duty.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris paid tribute their sacrifice and that of their families "who have suffered enormous loss"
- Published
A ceremony has taken place in Dublin Castle to commemorate all members of An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) who have died in the line of duty.
A total of 89 officers have lost their lives while in working in the service of the state since the force was formed 100 years ago.
The Garda Memorial Day is usually held on an annual basis, but it did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee were among those in attendance.
During the ceremony, the names of each of the 89 officers who died in the line of duty were read out.
Addressing the gathering, the Garda Commissioner paid tribute to the "families of the fallen, who have suffered enormous loss".
"We must not forget that our colleagues are not alone in making this sacrifice," he said.
"In the end, their courage came at a heavy loss to you, their loved ones."
The event was held in the Dubhlinn Gardens inside the grounds of Dublin Castle on Saturday afternoon.
Dublin Castle was once the seat of British authority in Ireland, but the city centre site also has significant historical associations for An Garda Síochána.
Following the 1919-1921 Irish War of Independence and the subsequent 1921 Anglo-Irish Agreement, a new Irish Free State was created.
An Garda Síochána began to emerge just weeks after the agreement, gradually replacing the existing police force, the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC).
On 9 February 1922, An Garda Síochána affirmed its authority as the National Policing Force, as it was then known, at Dublin Castle.
Ahead of the ceremony, the force said its historical links with the castle were "very much to the forefront" in its decision to choose the location for the memorial event in its centenary year.