Missing pet skunk found after 16 days
At a glance
Barney the skunk went missing in July from his new home in Kentisbeare, Devon
He was found 16 days later in Wellington, Somerset
His owner Michele said he was back home having lost a bit of weight
Barney is now in a reinforced enclosure to prevent future holidays
A pet skunk that went missing in July has been found 13 miles from his Devon home.
Two-year-old Barney was discovered in an outhouse in Wellington, Somerset, after being mistaken for a badger.
Secret World Wildlife Rescue (SWWR) were called in to collect the "badger" before confirming it was in fact Barney.
His owner Michele Cooper, of Kentisbeare, said she was shocked and excited to have him back safe after his 16 days on the run.
SWWR said they received the call on Tuesday morning about the fact an animal had become trapped in the outhouse.
“This is not the first time we’ve had reports of a skunk on the loose," said George Bethell, from SWWR.
"Last year, there was a skunk seen in Bridgwater High Street - likely another escaped pet, just because it is black and stripey, doesn’t always mean it is a badger."
The charity said it was "remarkable that Barney had managed to find food for so long after going missing and he even crossed the border from Devon into Somerset on his little adventure".
Barney was later taken by the charity to Mount Vets in Wellington for a check-up.
They were able to reunite the skunk with Ms Cooper after a staff member remembered seeing a BBC article about the missing pet.
Barney had only been living in Devon with his owners for two weeks when he went missing having moved with them from Hertfordshire.
Ms Cooper said: "I was so shocked but very excited.
"He seems okay, quite tired, full of little scratches and a kilo or two lighter."
Barney is now resting in his reinforced living quarters to prevent any more last minute holidays.
What are skunks?
They are small black and white mammals that release an unpleasant smelling liquid when feeling threatened.
Skunks, which are non-native to the UK, can grow to the size of a small cat.
Some are kept as pets in the UK, with private breeders dotted around the country.
