Man aged in 30s injured in stabbing
Police have launched an investigation after a man was injured in a stabbing.
The man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted near Handel Street and Cricklade Road in Swindon at about 11:45 BST.
Wiltshire Police said he had been taken to hospital but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
A cordon is in place and a spokesperson said there would be an increased police presence in the area.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the police.
