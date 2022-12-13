Plans for an overhaul of Conwy's Grade II-listed civic hall have been unveiled.

Developer Nautical Point wants to convert the building, which houses the town's former library, into an artisan food hall with a restaurant and bar area.

The plans also include 15 rooms for apartment or holiday accommodation at the site.

The historic building's fate has been uncertain for years, with the local authority rejecting an offer by pub chain JD Wetherspoon in 2018 to invest in the site.

Nautical Point will need to seek approval from Conwy council for a change of use of the historic building, which is located within a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A public consultation has been launched prior to the application.

Conwy County Borough Council owns the building and has agreed to lease it to the developer if planning permission is obtained.