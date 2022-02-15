BBC News

New £6m artists' hub opens in Inverness

The hub for artists has been created at a former Victorian school

At a glance

  • The £6m Inverness Creative Academy has been opened to its first residents.

  • The former school has accommodation for artists and workspaces for businesses and charities.

  • The project was started four years ago.

  • A final phase due to be completed later this month includes a public space in the Victorian-era school's assembly hall.

A new £6m arts facility has been opened in the Highlands following a four-year building project.

The Inverness Creative Academy has been created in the Victorian Category B listed former Inverness Royal Academy buildings in Inverness.

The developers said affordable accommodation was available to up to 44 artists, and 54 workspaces for creative businesses, social enterprises and charities.

A second and final phase of the project is due to be finished later this month and includes the completion of a public space in the school's former assembly hall.

The project was managed by Wasps, a national provider of creative workspaces.