A 50-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping a boy in toilets at a park.

Joao Coutinho was arrested after the attack in male toilets at Castle Green in Hereford on 17 April.

Appearing at Worcester Crown Court on 15 May, Coutinho, of Widemarsh Common in the city, also pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 21 June.