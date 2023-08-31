Two arrested over Exmoor car robbery

Two men have been arrested over a reported car robbery on Exmoor, Devon.

Two men, in their 20s and 30s, said they were assaulted and property was stolen from them when their vehicle was parked on a road between Brayford and Simonsbath on 22 August.

Police said both had facial injuries with one man taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men from Barnstaple, one in his 50s and one in his 30s, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.