Police have appealed for witnesses after a 74-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision with a lorry on the A85 near Crianlarich.

The incident happened at about 17:45 on Monday.

Officers said the man was cycling west when he collided with a Scania R450 lorry.

Emergency services attended, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about eight hours, while a police investigation was carried out.