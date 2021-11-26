Support for Jersey’s fishing industry has been extended to the end of the year amid disruption after the UK's exit from the European Union. The Fisheries Support Scheme helps with fixed costs and salaries.

About £120,000 was paid by Jersey's government in the first phase between May and August. The second phase up to 31 December has a cash pot of up to £400,000, said Jersey's government.

It was "appropriate that businesses in the fishing sector continue to have support to help them through these difficult times", said Deputy Kirsten Morel, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture.

She said there was "continued uncertainty around access to Jersey waters, and Brexit-related barriers to Jersey’s long-established markets in Europe, and ongoing pressures on key stocks".