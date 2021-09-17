BBC News

Abandoned cars in Guernsey road replaced with boulders

image caption

The cars have been abandoned off Saltpans Road in St Sampson since at least 2014

Cars left abandoned for years in St Sampson in Guernsey have been removed.

Boulders have been put in their place beside Saltpans Road to prevent other vehicles being left there in future.

Constable Paul Le Pelley said getting the cars removed was a process that had taken since 2014.

image caption

Boulders have been placed by the road to prevent vehicles being left there again

He said: "It's been long seven year itch really.

"We've had to contact the authorities in the UK, contact the authorities in Jersey and we've also had to write to the last registered owners in Guernsey.

"But we couldn't do that directly so we've had to write 'to whom it may concern' and then ask the Driving and Licencing Authority to pass those on."