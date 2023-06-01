Art enthusiasts have the chance to see Salvador Dali sculptures in Shrewsbury from Thursday.

Three of the surrealist's pieces are being displayed as part of the annual Art Trail taking place at venues across the town this summer.

The works - on show until 31 August - include the Surrealist Piano, Homage to Terpsichore and Dalian Dancer.

It is thought to be the first time they have gone on show in the UK.