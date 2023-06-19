Veterans' association awarded Freedom of the City
At a glance
The Federation of Plymouth and District Ex-Services Associations is awarded Freedom of the City
Plymouth City Council recognised the federation for its "hard work and achievements in service of the country"
The federation is a "small group of local people with a desire to support the local veterans and service-related organisations"
- Published
A veterans' body has been awarded Plymouth's highest honour, the Freedom of the City.
A special Plymouth City Council meeting was held to award the honour to the Federation of Plymouth and District Ex-Services Associations its "hard work and achievements in service of the country".
The council said the award for the organisation marked its "commitment to supporting veterans and the armed forces community" and to hosting memorial events.
Mark Shayer, Lord Mayor of Plymouth, said it was "an absolute honour" to recognise the federation.
“I am really pleased to hear that we are awarding an association dedicated to supporting veterans and our strong armed forces community throughout the city," he said.
"Their great work with engaging in the important events that is held in our city is admirable.”
The association's president, councillor Pauline Murphy, said the authority had "recognised the brilliant work" the service "continue to do every day".
She said: “This is a great honour, especially for the committee who work incredibly hard.
"Words cannot express how proud we are to be receiving the award of Freedom of the City.”
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.