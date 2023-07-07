Convicted senior Met officer denies other offences
At a glance
A Met police officer convicted of possessing a child abuse video has pleaded not guilty to other charges
Supt Novlett Robyn Williams is accused of five further offences
The charges involve failing to disclose information of her bank accounts to police
She is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on 4 August
- Published
A senior police officer convicted of possessing a child abuse video on her phone has pleaded not guilty to five further offences.
Supt Novlett Robyn Williams denied allegations of failing to notify police of information required under the terms of her sentence.
Supt Williams, 58, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service for possession of an indecent image in November 2019.
She appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday via video link to deny the charges.
She has been charged with failing to notify police of details of credit card and debit card accounts, as well as details of her travel outside the UK between 11 and 19 December 2021.
During her previous trial at the Old Bailey, jurors heard Supt Williams received a child abuse video by WhatsApp from her older sister, Jennifer Hodge, so she could investigate the footage.
But she failed to report the clip, and while the court accepted she had not viewed it, the jury was not convinced she was unaware of it being on her phone.
Supt Williams, of Pimlico, was placed on the sex offenders' register for five years as part of her sentencing.
She was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police after a disciplinary hearing in March 2020 found her conviction amounted to gross misconduct, but in 2021 she successfully appealed against the decision and was reinstated as a police officer.
Supt Williams was given unconditional bail by the chief magistrate at the hearing on Friday until her next appearance at the Old Bailey on 4 August.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external