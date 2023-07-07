She has been charged with failing to notify police of details of credit card and debit card accounts, as well as details of her travel outside the UK between 11 and 19 December 2021.

During her previous trial at the Old Bailey, jurors heard Supt Williams received a child abuse video by WhatsApp from her older sister, Jennifer Hodge, so she could investigate the footage.

But she failed to report the clip, and while the court accepted she had not viewed it, the jury was not convinced she was unaware of it being on her phone.

Supt Williams, of Pimlico, was placed on the sex offenders' register for five years as part of her sentencing.

She was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police after a disciplinary hearing in March 2020 found her conviction amounted to gross misconduct, but in 2021 she successfully appealed against the decision and was reinstated as a police officer.

Supt Williams was given unconditional bail by the chief magistrate at the hearing on Friday until her next appearance at the Old Bailey on 4 August.