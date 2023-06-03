A teenage boy has been arrested following a suspected break-in at Leinster House in Dublin, the home of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament).

Gardaí (Irish police) said officers detailed a juvenile "in relation to an incident of trespass" at about 16:00 local time on Saturday.

He is currently being questioned at a garda station in the south city centre.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported, external that the boy is 16 but gardaí would not comment on his age.

RTÉ said it understood some damage was caused after the boy gained access to the building from the Merrion Street direction.