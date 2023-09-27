A new long-awaited road bridge in a port town will not open this month as originally planned.

Contractors said there were a number of outstanding issues that needed to be completed before the Herring Bridge in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk was fully operational.

The £120m structure will create a third crossing over the River Yare, linking the port area of the town with the A47.

No new date has been set on when the bridge may open to the public.