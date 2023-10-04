A shopping complex has been bought by a council in a bid to "transform" the town centre.

Fareham Borough Council announced its acquisition of the town's shopping centre along with several other properties in West Street.

Council leader Sean Woodward said it would allow the authority to control places “at the heart of the town centre”.

The purchase is part of a £14.25m regeneration strategy which includes the construction of Fareham Live arts venue and the Osborn Road surface car park.