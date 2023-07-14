Driver dies after his car hit a tree
- Published
A man has died after the car he was driving left the road and hit a tree.
Hertfordshire Constabulary said it was called after the collision in The Woods, at the junction with Sandy Lane in Northwood, at about 13:55 BST on Thursday.
The man, in a blue Citroen Xsara, died at the scene, it said.
The force said it was investigating what happened and appealed for anyone with information, or dashcam footage, to come forward.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830