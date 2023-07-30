A major sea search is under way after a person was reportedly swept into the water from rocks.

HM Coastguard is coordinating the response after an incident at Trearddur Bay, Anglesey, on Saturday.

A helicopter and RNLI lifeboats have been involved in the search which resumed at first light on Sunday.

Holyhead, Moelfre and Rhosneigr coastguard rescue teams were also called out along with Wales Ambulance Service and North Wales Police.

On Saturday evening, the force said there was a "serious police incident currently ongoing" at Ravens Point, Trearddur Bay.

"Members of the public are politely requested to leave / not to attend the area, as their presence is impeding on the operation there," the force tweeted, external.