People in Jersey should stay away from a beach due to erosion from tidal swells and recent storms damaging a defence, officials have said.

Ports of Jersey, which is responsible for the maintenance of outlying harbours, said it was advising members of the public to stay clear of the groyne at Greve de Lecq beach until further notice.

Staff said they were assessing the damage and "will be taking appropriate measures".

It said: "Until that time, for safety reasons, members of the public are being asked to not access the area and warning signage is being put up."

A groyne is a shore protection structure which prevents sand and shingle from being swept out to sea from waves crashing on to a beach.