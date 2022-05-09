A fresh consultation is being held on plans to seek Unesco World Heritage status for Europe's largest peatbog.

Called the Flow Country, the area stretches across Caithness and Sutherland in the Highlands.

The 494,210-acre (200,000ha) area of peatbog, lochs and bog pools is more than twice the size of Orkney.

The Flow Country Partnership has started a 16-day public consultation in communities in and around the area.

It includes visits to Thurso, Bettyhill and Tongue and follows previous rounds of consultation.