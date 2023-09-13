Conservative councillor Phillip Twiss outlined the figures and said the council was in a much better position than it had been this time last year when it was looking at a £35 million overspend.

He said savings could be made to create a £10 million "safety valve" to support the special educational needs deficit.

“This will signal to the Department for Education that we mean business and we will deal with it,” he said.

Liberal Democrat leader Julian Brazil said it was “incredibly frustrating” to hear that Devon’s problems were caused by Covid, inflation and the war in Ukraine when every council in the country was facing the same pressures.

He said: “If we continue along these lines of trying to pretend that everything is okay, we will go bankrupt.”

Independent councillor Frank Biederman added: “We are going to have to make savings, and it will be the most vulnerable people in our society that suffer.”