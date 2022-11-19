A teenage girl, who was sitting in a car when it was stolen, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A﻿ man in his 30s, who was driving the vehicle, was killed after it collided with another car in County Kilkenny on Friday.

The girl’s father parked the car and got out briefly on Green Street in the city at around 15:30 local time, reports RTÉ., external

A man then stole the car and drove for approximately 25 minutes before colliding with another vehicle on the N77 between Kilkenny city and Ballyragget.

He was removed from the scene and brought to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny, where he was pronounced dead.

Three occupants of the second vehicle - two men in their 40s and 60s, and a woman in her 40s - were also taken to St Luke’s. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

T﻿he teenage girl was removed by air ambulance to Waterford University Hospital.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for witnesses.