The funding was taken from a locality budget of £10,000 given to each member of North Yorkshire County Council, with the money for the screenings coming from Councillor Rich Maw's allocation.

Each county councillor was allowed to recommend the allocation of small amounts of funding for activities which promote the social, economic or environmental wellbeing of the communities they represent.

Mr Maw told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was keen to support the scheme because of a personal experience dealing with the impact of dementia.

He said: "Last year my mother-in-law passed away in part because of dementia and it is so difficult to get a diagnosis, even moreso during Covid.

"So I think what Stephen Joseph is providing has to be applauded and screening shows for dementia sufferers, where carers can go for free, is going to be something of a highlight for these people."

SJT executive director Ms Routh said shows would be screened once a month with "a pianist and some snacks" and would offer people the chance to "live in the now."

She added: "We're very grateful to county councillor Richard Maw for this award - his generosity and others like him is making it all possible."

Mr Maw said: "Seeing a really familiar film with a family member or carer is just a dream. I think it's absolutely brilliant what they're doing and I'm delighted to be able to help in some small way."