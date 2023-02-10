Log flume demolition enters final stage
A popular seaside ride that thousands have enjoyed for 33 years is being demolished.
The final sections of the log flume at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach are being dismantled on Friday.
Albert Jones from the attraction said it had "come to the end of its day" as it was too expensive to run.
The metal ball, that sits on the top of the ride, is expected to be taken down by the weekend.
Only a few motors from the ride were salvaged, along with its photo booth, Mr Jones said.
A number of its carriages were auctioned off with £5,685 given to six local charities.
Jayne Banks paid £964 for one as she said she wanted to own "an actual real piece of Yarmouth history".
"It's been a good ride - many thousands have enjoyed it", Mr Jones said.
No decision has been on what it will be replaced with but Mr Jones is going to liaise with Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
