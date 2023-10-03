Hospital reassures patients and staff over Raac panels
At a glance
Derriford Hospital in Plymouth has Raac panels, an aerated concrete that can deteriorate over time and pose a safety risk.
The hospital board will be reassured the Raac panels are not part of the main structure and do not support any weight.
The hospital has been inspected by NHS England and there is "no known risk to staff and patients", says a report.
Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) has been found in Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
But the hospital's NHS board will be told on Friday, external that the Raac is not integral to the main structure of the building and is not load-bearing.
Hospital managers said NHS England had confirmed the panels were in good condition and are well-maintained.
More than 170 schools and colleges in England have been identified as having crumbling Raac on their premises.
'Oldest part of hospital'
Raac is a lightweight material that was used mostly in flat roofing, but also in floors and walls, between the 1950s and 1990s.
A report to the board says: "Raac is present in the oldest part of the Derriford Hospital building, and has been there since it was first built in the early 1980s.
"Raac is not integral to the main structure of Derriford Hospital, which is concrete.
"It is present in internal wall panels but they are not load-bearing."
The report says the trust undertakes "regular inspections" and the last one earlier this year "did not identify any issues and no remedial works are required".
It adds: "There is no known risk to staff and patients."
