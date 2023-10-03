Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) has been found in Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.

But the hospital's NHS board will be told on Friday, external that the Raac is not integral to the main structure of the building and is not load-bearing.

Hospital managers said NHS England had confirmed the panels were in good condition and are well-maintained.

More than 170 schools and colleges in England have been identified as having crumbling Raac on their premises.