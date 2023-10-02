The only hotel in Jersey designed for people with disabilities is set to open a new community hub following a £3.8m refurbishment.

Trustees of the Maison des Landes said the space would be available for community groups, charities, disability organisations and individuals.

They said users of the hub would also be able to use the hotel's gardens, wellness room and accessible heated indoor pool.

The hotel reopened in June following a two-year refurbishment funded by charitable donations.