Traffic island crash leaves two teens seriously hurt
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were left seriously injured in a collision involving a moped.
The black Yamaha X-Max moped collided with a traffic island in Ruxley Lane, Ewell, near Epsom at about 14:05 BST on Friday.
The moped's rider and passenger - both teenagers - were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Any witnesses of the collision - especially those with dashcam footage - are urged to come forward.
Motorists should avoid the area as Ruxley Lane is closed in both directions between the junction with Scotts Farm Road and Pams Way.