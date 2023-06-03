Traffic island crash leaves two teens seriously hurt

Ruxley Lane street signGoogle

Two teenagers were left seriously injured after a moped collided with a traffic island in Ewell

Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were left seriously injured in a collision involving a moped.

The black Yamaha X-Max moped collided with a traffic island in Ruxley Lane, Ewell, near Epsom at about 14:05 BST on Friday.

The moped's rider and passenger - both teenagers - were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Any witnesses of the collision - especially those with dashcam footage - are urged to come forward.

Motorists should avoid the area as Ruxley Lane is closed in both directions between the junction with Scotts Farm Road and Pams Way.

