Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenagers were left seriously injured in a collision involving a moped.

The black Yamaha X-Max moped collided with a traffic island in Ruxley Lane, Ewell, near Epsom at about 14:05 BST on Friday.

The moped's rider and passenger - both teenagers - were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Any witnesses of the collision - especially those with dashcam footage - are urged to come forward.