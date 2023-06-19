A dog has been reunited with its owners after falling more than 20m (65ft) down a mineshaft.

Rescuers initially feared a person had fallen down the hole near Llanferres, Denbighshire, on Sunday morning.

But it soon became clear that it was a pet dog, who appeared to be unhurt despite the steep drop.

After four hours below ground, North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation and North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) safely brought the animal to the surface.