A woman who called the emergency services in West Yorkshire 50 times over a two-hour period has been jailed.

Sarah Coates, 48, of Noster Place, Leeds, was jailed by magistrates for 12 weeks on Monday after admitting she had kept calling 999 for no reason.

West Yorkshire Police said it received 36 calls from Coates on the emergency number between 06:24 BST and 08:11 BST on Sunday 23 April.

BT confirmed further 999 calls were also made by her which had not been connected to the police.