Van driver dies in M62 crash

Image source, National Highways/Crown Copyright
Image caption,

The M62 was closed in both directions for 12 hours following the crash

At a glance

  • A 34-year-old van driver died at the scene, police said

  • The crash happened at about 19:00 on Monday

  • The M62 was closed at junction 29 for Lofthouse overnight

Published

A van driver has died in a crash with a lorry on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

The 34-year-old man, from Castleford, was killed when a Fiat Ducato and a white and blue lorry collided near junction 29 for Lofthouse at about 19:00 on Monday.

The crash, which happened on the eastbound carriageway, led to the motorway being closed in both directions for more than 12 hours.

National Highways said the road remains closed eastbound between the slip roads at J29. A diversion is in place.

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

