The organiser of a Black History Month event in one of the UK's new cities said without it there would be "nothing".

Nana Oguntola invited businesses, artists and community groups to the two-day exhibition in the central shopping centre in Milton Keynes.

Black History Month (BHM) is intended to recognise the contribution and achievements of those with African or Caribbean heritage.

M﻿s Oguntola, a filmmaker from the city, said people were able to use the month "as a platform".