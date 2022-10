The organiser of a Black History Month event in one of the UK's new cities said without it there would be "nothing".

Nana Oguntola invited businesses, artists and community groups to the two-day exhibition in the central shopping centre in Milton Keynes.

Black History Month (BHM) is intended to recognise the contribution and achievements of those with African or Caribbean heritage.

Ms Oguntola, a filmmaker from the city, said people were able to use the month "as a platform".