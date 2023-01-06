Man injured after car crashes into house
A man has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after the car he was driving crashed into a house.
Suffolk Police said it was called to reports of a car leaving the B1062 and crashing into a house at Barsham Hill, near Beccles, at about 22:45 GMT on 31 December.
The force said the man in his 50s had to be "extracted" from the vehicle.
The incident caused "significant damage" to the property but the resident was not injured, police said.
Emergency services attended and a structural engineer assessed the building.
The force said the man, who was driving a blue Mazda, was taken to James Paget Hospital with injuries that were not initially thought to be serious, but they were now considered "potentially life-changing".
The road was closed for several hours and police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact officers.
