Island Games post box toppers stolen and damaged
Post box toppers made to represent each sport of the Island Games have been damaged and stolen.
Tamara O'Brien made 14 Guernsey 2023 themed post box toppers to celebrate the event.
The games saw Guernsey top the table with 145 medals.
Ms O'Brien said she had planned to auction the toppers to raise money for charity and was hurt to see them damaged and stolen.
"People love them," she said.
"One vandalised is bad enough but then to see one totally gone.
"It's even the parts on top that you have to track down again.
"If anyone has seen any, put them back on top of the post box toppers, no questions asked."
Ms O'Brien said the damage would not stop her from crocheting post box toppers in the future.
"That one person is not going to stop me putting smiles on other people's faces," she added.
