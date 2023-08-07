A rare white squirrel was caught on camera after it was spotted leaping from a roof on to a wall.

The daredevil rodent then stayed on the wall for about two hours as residents in a neighbouring house watched it.

Emily Paynter, from Ystrad Mynach, in Caerphilly county, said her husband saw the creature and called her to the garden.

“The squirrel had run across our next door neighbour’s garage roof and then jumped on the wall,” she said.