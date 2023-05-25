An exhibition looking at ancient beauty treatments has opened at a museum.

The display at Wroxeter Roman City in Shropshire features more than 400 artefacts found at the site, including perfume bottles, nail cleaners and amulets for "warding off evil".

English Heritage (EH) said most items are on display for the first time.

It includes one of the largest collections of Roman tweezers in Britain, with more than 50 pairs discovered at Wroxeter, EH added.