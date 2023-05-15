A man who was stabbed to death in his car in south-east London has been named.

Alex Josephs, 29, was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a grey BMW in Maylons Road, Ladywell, Lewisham, at about 14:00 BST on 10 May.

Four people were arrested in connection with the stabbing and released pending further inquiries.

Mr Josephs' next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the Met said.