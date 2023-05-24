A pedestrian has suffered life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Worcestershire.

The man, in his 20s, was struck on Blackwell Road, in Barnt Green, at about 23:00 BST on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.

An ambulance service spokesperson said the man had suffered multiple injuries and was taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.