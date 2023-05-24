Police are trying to trace the next of kin of a man found fatally hurt at a house in Leicester.

Hiep Mjuyen, also known as Hiep Nguyen, was discovered with serious injuries at an address in Welford Road on the night of 11 May.

Leicestershire Police said the 31-year-old died as a result of his injuries shortly after the emergency services arrived, adding his death was not believed to be suspicious.

Officers are continuing to carry out further inquiries on behalf of the coroner, the force added.