A history project is using medieval techniques to produce four manuscript pages describing Gaelic origin legends.

Tarbat Discovery Centre in Portmahomack has secured Lottery funding for the work, and associated school and community outreach activities.

The Stories on Skins project is drawing on 8th Century methods, including making medieval ink and also producing parchment from animal hide.

The public will be invited to grow woad, a plant that produces a blue pigment used as a dye.