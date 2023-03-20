Floral tributes left after girl's bus death
Bus which hit girl who later died in hospital was a National Express service, firm confirmed
The 15-year-old died shortly after arriving at hospital after the collision on Saturday in Sheaf Lane, Birmingham
Floral tributes have been laid at a bus stop and a nearby tree on the road
A bus which hit a 15-year-old girl who later died in hospital was a National Express West Midlands vehicle, the firm has confirmed.
Flowers have been laid at the site of the collision on Sheaf Lane, Sheldon, Birmingham.
The teenager was taken to hospital after the collision just before 15:00 GMT on Saturday and died shortly after arriving, West Midlands Police said.
The bus driver has been helping with their investigation, the force added.
A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said its thoughts were with those involved and their loved ones after the collision.
"We will continue to give the police every assistance as they continue their investigation into what happened," they added.
Floral tributes have been laid at a bus stop and a nearby tree.
