A bus which hit a 15-year-old girl who later died in hospital was a National Express West Midlands vehicle, the firm has confirmed.

Flowers have been laid at the site of the collision on Sheaf Lane, Sheldon, Birmingham.

The teenager was taken to hospital after the collision just before 15:00 GMT on Saturday and died shortly after arriving, West Midlands Police said.

The bus driver has been helping with their investigation, the force added.

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said its thoughts were with those involved and their loved ones after the collision.

"We will continue to give the police every assistance as they continue their investigation into what happened," they added.

Floral tributes have been laid at a bus stop and a nearby tree.